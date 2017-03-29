Justin Bieber has always aimed to make the world better.

Justin Bieber has accomplished a lot through his career. It’s been fantastic to watch him grow as an artist and as a person. Bieber has always strived to make positive changes in the world. And that’s why he’s taken so much time to volunteer, spend time with fans and basically whatever it takes to put a smile on a person’s face.

Uncle Ben from Spider-Man once said “With great power comes great responsibility.” And while that might just be a quote from a film, it has truth. Justin Bieber has a lot of influence and he’s taken the responsibility to strive and make this world better than it was yesterday.

We couldn’t be prouder of J-dawg’s hard work.

Remember when the Philippines had the Typhoon Haiyan disaster? Justin was able to launch an online campaign with the hashtag #GiveBackPhilippines. He wanted to help raise money for the survivors of Yolanda. And because he had the help of his Beliebers they were able to raise over $3 million which gave child survivors access to education, vaccinations, clean water and sanitation.

Justin even performed a concert that day, played basketball and danced while interacting with many of the children.

Next there was the time he was building schools in Guatemala with PoP.

Just made way to Guatemala with Pencils of Promise and was able to help build schools. He was able to spend time with local children, bring hope to education and made the whole trip about the kids.

When he was asked about his trip, Justin made it clear that he wanted to help with the education crisis. He said:

“It isn’t about me, it’s about the kids, plain and simple. I’m sharing this story in hopes that the world will help me end the education crisis.”

Then there was the inured fan he gave a special performance

After hearing the news that a belieber named Kate O’Neill was involved in serious car accident just weeks before his upcoming Australian tour dates, Justin and his team decided to literally bring the show to her. Kate, surrounded by close family and friends, was serenaded during an intimate acoustic performance that I’m sure she will never forget!

Justin Bieber was touched when heard the news about Kate O’Neill who was involved in a life-threatening car accident. Kate wanted nothing more than to attend the upcoming Australian tour of Justin’s. But the accident was keeping her from being able to make it to the concert. Justin and Scooter Braun decided they wanted to take the time to go visit Kate O’Neill.

How absolutely touching.

Just after finding out about Kate, he put on an acoustic show for Kate. Justin absolutely loved the idea and her biggest dreams came true by singing her “One Less Lonely Girl.”

Justin Bieber’s heart is huge. After all he’s completed over 200 wishes for the Make-A-Wish foundation. He broke the foundations record to become the first ever musician to do so. And during all of these visits Justin actually requested that he wanted more intimate moments with the children, requesting no camera’s were present.

He’s seriously beyond amazing.

The world has seen so many negative, fake and twisted news stories. People forget to focus on the positive and apparently it’s very easy to focus on the negative aspect of things in life. But it’s also vital to remember that nobody is perfect.

Justin Bieber spends most of his time in the lime-light and that means more people will notice the mistakes we all make on the daily. But because he’s “Justin,” he gets crap for it, which is wrong.

That’s why we love showing off the amazing things he’s done in the world. Justin Bieber isn’t out trying to ‘ruin,’ the world. He’s been devoted to making the world a better place and we are proud of his efforts.

What do you guys think about the service that Justin Bieber has done in the world around him? Let us know in the comments below. And do you have any stories about your service that you’d like to share? We’d love to hear from you.

Blessed be.

