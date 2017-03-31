Kate Middleton talks mental health and awareness with moms.

I may not be a mother yet but I sure do understand what it means to take care of your mental health. It’s never easy when you have to deal with mental blocks that make you feel less than perfect. But there’s everything we feel in life is temporary. And if we put our mind to work, we can get past our trials and come out happy.

It’s great to see that Kate Middleton is opening up about Mental Health and raising awareness. It was at London’s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The films that were watched at the event were created by Best Beginnings, a charity partner of Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry’s campaign Head Together.

Kate opened with a touching tribute to those in the attack that took the lives of four people and injured many more people on March 22. She said:

“Before I begin, I know you would all want to join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to all those sadly affected by yesterday’s terrible attack in Westminster,” she said. “We will be thinking of all the families, as we discuss the important issues we’re here to talk about.”

It’s sad and tragic and we’re sending our love to the families as well. After sending her love to those victims she began to talk about mental health and it’s challenges. She opened up about being a mom and admitted that it can be a challenge even with support. She said:

“Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together,” Kate revealed. “Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.” [ Kate Middleton writes in support of Children’s Hospice Week ]

Kate’s goal is to continue to spark conversation and create awareness about mental health. It’s important for mothers to understand that it can be hard to be a parent but we can get through anything and it’s important to have faith. After all “There’s no rule book, no right or wrong way, you just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family.” Kate said. And she couldn’t be closer to the truth, don’t you agree?

She also wants to help increase confidence of mothers. She said:

“For many mothers, myself included, this can at times lead to lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance. Sadly, for some mothers, this experience can be made so much harder due to challenges with their own mental health . . . Conversations are crucial for mental well-being and they should be part of everyday family life. Talking about a problem with a friend or another trusted person can be the beginning of getting better.”

Isn’t it just amazing that she’s sparking talk regarding mental health? I love it. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Blessed be.

