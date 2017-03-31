Melissa Joan Hart shares fun fact about Ryan Reynolds.

Remember when Ryan Reynolds starred in the film Sabrina the Teenage Witch?

Well, Melissa opened up about their friendship and explained how they got to know one another. She said:

“I had a boyfriend at the time, but we were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy. He was a really, really nice guy, probably would have been a great boyfriend, and I didn’t end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance!” [ Ryan Reynolds receives his own star on Hollywood Walk of Fame! ]

Aww, how sweet is that? I love that they were able to connect and continue to be friends. Even though life is unpredictable, you meet some pretty cool people along the way. Have you ever stayed good friends with someone who you may have crushed on in the past? Let us know in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Melissa Joan Hart: Life After Sabrina

(Visited 16 times, 2 visits today)