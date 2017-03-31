NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick is going to be a dad!

The two got married back in November 2013. What fantastic news for Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife Karly. He and his wife are going to be expecting their first child.

The 45-year-old hottie revealed that posing in front of the poster for the new film The Boss Baby and photoshopping “Baby Kirkpatrick Coming October 2017” onto the poster. They are both super excited.

Chris opened up to People magazine. He said:

“Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family,” Chris told People. “We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be.”

What do you guys think about the news? Let us know in the comments below. And here’s a huge congrats to the new mom and dad.

Blessed be.

(Visited 14 times, 1 visits today)