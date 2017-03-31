selenagomez@instagram is celebrating world kindness day and I got to spend it with people who fully will change our world one day. @coach introduced me to @stepupwomensnetwork which is an after school organization that encourages girls to believe that they have the capability to do anything they set their mind to. It’s crazy to me how much they are willing put others before themselves. #🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #CoachXStepUP #DreamBig

Selena Gomez surprises high school with Step Up Foundation

Selena Gomez, girl you are an amazing human being and we are proud of you for taking action with the Step Up Foundation serving as a celebrity ambassador. Don’t you guys think she’s a fantastic influence? These types of projects help the community want to get more involved in making positive changes in the world.

Step Up believes that all girls in the world should have the opportunity to fulfill their potential. They focus on helping inspire girls through after school programs and even set girls up with mentors. And the best part is anyone can get involved in making a difference.

Sel surprised the kids on March 24 and gave some empowering messages to the young girls. She made sure each of them knew they could accomplish whatever they desire in their minds and hearts. Gomez sat with different groups, got to know them and also let them get to know her as a person.

It’s great that Selena was able to give real advice to the students and help encourage them to become the best person they can in life. And she even reminded them to love themselves.

Selena uploaded a picture to Instagram and left a influcing caption. It said:

“@selenagomez: @instagram is celebrating world kindness day and I got to spend it with people who fully will change our world one day. @coach introduced me to @stepupwomensnetwork which is an after school organization that encourages girls to believe that they have the capability to do anything they set their mind to. It’s crazy to me how much they are willing put others before themselves. #🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #CoachXStepUP #DreamBig”

You guys can check out footage from the surprise visit below. Don’t forget to let us know what you think about Selena Gomez always going above and beyond to help make the world a better place. And remember, you can get involved and starting making a difference in your community.

Blessed be.

