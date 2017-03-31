Selena Gomez talks 13 Reasons Why and shares new version of ‘Only You.’

Selena Gomez has released her full version of Yazoo’s 1980s hit “Only You,” made for the new Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why.

13 Reasons Why is about teenager Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush, Hannah (Katherine Langford) and why she chose to end her life. And the series is now available to watch on Netflix.

Gomez opened up about the project on Instagram after uploading a photograph. She wrote:

“Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn’t be more overwhelmed with pride and joy. After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn’t have picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project” [ Selena Gomez surprises high school with Step Up Foundation ]

That’s what’s up. Congrats to the cast and crew for working so hard on 13 Reasons Why. We can’t wait to check it out and keep our readers updated on its progress. Have you guys started watching the series yet? If so and without giving away too much information, what do you think so far? Let us know in the comments below.

