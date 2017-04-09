Girl Meets World: Sabrina Carpenter hopes for revival. ‘There’s a chance for everything.’

Girl Meets World: Sabrina Carpenter wants revival.

The hope for a Girl Meets World revival is real. Fans want nothing more and it looks as though Sabrina Carpenter still has some hope for a revival as well.

“There’s a chance for everything,” Sabrina stated. “I think stranger things have happened. It’s so funny when you say that.” “I’m happy when people are upset about it ending because if they weren’t and were happy about it, that’s a bad thing, so when they’re upset that means we left something [people care about]. And I think that’s a really cool thing.” [ PCG Exclusive with inspirational Mattie Faith Music! ]

She’s right don’t you agree? There’s always a chance for a Girl Meets World revival. You never know what I can happen in the future. The revival would make fans happy as ever. And I’m pretty sure it’s safe to say that the cast would be happy about getting back on set. Girl Meets World was an awesome come back and if a revival were to occur the world would celebrate.

Probably with hashtags, gifs, stories and fan art exploding all over social media.

Sabrina opened up about her time on the “Girl Meets World.” She said:

“Even though it was only three seasons, we worked on it for four years. So I think of it like family and I think it will always stick with me as a memory that I have of my childhood.”

And honestly, three years is a long time to spend with those you see on a daily basis. Especially on a film set with brilliant actors and actresses. The time spent on set isn’t just work, it’s a building of friendship, bonding and memories.

I think it would be fantastic to have a “Girl Meets World,” revival. I guess we’ll just have to be patient. What do you guys think? Were you down about the show coming to a halt? I know you die-hard fans are out there, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

