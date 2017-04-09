Noah Cyrus confirms new single ‘Stay Together.’

Noah Cyrus is kicking off this upcoming week with some fantastic news. She officially confirmed that her new single “Stay Together,” will be coming out this week.

The 17-year-old singer took to her Instagram account and made the announcement after uploading the cover art with her announcement. She wrote:

Now we all have something to look forward too this Friday (April 14, 2017). Kicking off the weekend with new music, what’s better than that? Let us know if you’re excited for her new music in the comments below.

Blessed be.

