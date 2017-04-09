Selena Gomez and 13 Reasons Why cast get matching tattoos.

13 Reasons Why had a lot of us binge watching the entire first seasons this weekend. And I don’t regret spending the weekend watching the new Netflix show.

Selena Gomez is the executive producer of the new Netflix hit. And we’re so glad because she is inspirational all on her own. Gomez is always inspiring her family, friends and fans. The projects she works, she puts her heart into because she cares about this world.

13 Reasons Why was relatable and raw. It didn’t hold back emotions, actions or waste anytime showing what young adults and teenagers go through in life. And the show doesn’t forget to include adults and how a suicide can effect a whole family and community.

If there’s a show that we should be paying attention to on Netflix now, it’s 13 Reasons Why. We should be helping one another reach our fullest potential and be aware of things that can happen in life. And it’s also important to remember that if you’re feeling down, talk to someone you trust.

Challenges are temporary and they can and do change but taking your life can’t be reversed. If you haven’t seen the show you guys should check it out on Netflix.

The cast members and Selena Gomez decided to celebrate the first seasons by getting matching semi-colon tattoos. Gomez took to her Instagram story and shared photos and videos from the tattoo session on Sunday (April 9, 2017).

“Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show,” Selena captioned a photo of the three underneath a billboard for the show.”

Remember if you or someone you know might need some help getting through trials in their life, you can always refer them to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Their focus is meant to help 24/7 and you will remain anonymous.

Blessed be.

13 Reasons Why | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

