New TV shows and films on Netflix in May! Check it out!

It’s almost that time again, on May 1, 2017 Netflix will be streaming new TV shows and films!

The best part about Netflix is how quickly they swap out old shows and films for newer ones. I don’t know about you guys but I’m ready for a few more binges and Netflix and chill. Check out what new TV shows and films you can expect to see on your suggestions next month!

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don’t Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

Kazoops!: Season 3

Sense8: Season 2

Simplemente Manu NNa

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1

The Last Kingdom: Season 2

The Mars Generation

May 6

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 7

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

May 8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

May 10

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

May 11

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1

Anne with an E: Season 1

Get Me Roger Stone

Master of None: Season 2

Mindhorn

Sahara

May 15

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2016)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

May 16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

May 18

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

May 19

BLAME!

Laerte-se

The Keepers: Season 1

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3

May 21

What’s With Wheat (2017)

May 22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dig Two Graves (2014)

May 24

Southpaw (2015)

May 26

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

War Machine

May 28

Bunk’d: Season 2 (2016)

May 29

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

May 30

F is for Family: Season 2

House of Cards: Season 5

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust

