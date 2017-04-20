Paramore has bounced back with a new sound!

Haley Williams is back and with some familiar faces. Family, friends and fans couldn’t be more excited to hear that the band will be releasing its fifth LP “After Laughter.”

The LP is set to drop on May 12, 2017.

Williams opened up about her past with the band and how “tumultuous,” time she had since releasing her last album in 2013. She said:

“I didn’t even know if we were going to make another record,” she stated. “There was a moment when I didn’t even want it to happen. Then it was like, I want it to happen, but I don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

If you haven’t heard Paramore’s “Hard Times,” yet check it out below. And don’t forget to let us know what you think of the new jam. Are you excited to hear their new LP “After Laughter?” What were some of your favorite Paramore songs?

Blessed be.

Paramore: Hard Times [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

