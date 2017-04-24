Ariel Winter talks being a role model and perfection!

Ariel Winter has many family, friends and fans that see her as a role model. And she loves it. But she just feels that some people ‘put too much pressure on people to be perfect.’

Ain’t that the truth? When you’re in the limelight the pressure of being “perfect,” must be over-whelming but we’re glad that talent don’t mind speaking up about the issue. The 19-year-old Modern Family star recently opened up about the unrealistic expectations that are associated with people looking up to you.

“I love the term, it’s great. But I think people put too much pressure on people to be perfect and to portray that image, when really what we should be aspiring to is having role models that should be themselves because people make mistakes,” Ariel said (via People). “They are human, and I think that’s really important. That’s what I aim to be is just me.”

What do you guys think? Truthfully, I don’t think you even need to be a celebrity to feel this type of pressure. We all go through those feelings and emotions of having to ‘be the best,’ and ‘do the best,’ or else we feel that we aren’t good enough. But the truth is we are good enough even though we aren’t perfect and that’s what makes us all so unique.

Have you ever felt you had to be the ‘perfect role model?’ How do you get through those times in life? Let us know in the comments below and don’t forget, you’re awesome.

Blessed be.

