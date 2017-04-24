Harry Styles talks his solo album and a very unique monument made by fans!

Harry Styles is loved by his fans. And sometimes fans can do some crazy things. You know like…. replace a garbage sign with the words “Harry Styles threw up here,” every time it rains.

Graham Norton Show had Harry Styles on their show and talked to him about his ‘special throw-up monument.’ They asked:

“Is it true? Did you throw up there? That is so odd.” Harry laughed it off “it’s interesting.”

I just love his positive attitude and how he can laugh at the crazy things in his life. He’s pretty great.

Harry Styles is working hard on his solo album. He said:

“I’ve worked so hard and I’m really proud of it.”

We can expect it to drop on May 12, 2017! Are you guys pumped? Let us know what you think in the comments below. And don’t forget to check out the full interview from “The Graham Norton Show.”

(Full) Harry Styles on the Graham Norton Show 2017

