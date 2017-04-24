Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro to work together?

Just in case you missed it last year there was a huge bid war over David Grann’s newly published book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The book instantly attracted high-profile actors like Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Later, Imperative Entertainment won the bid with $5 million-dollars. And now Deadline has reported that some of the top creatives are looking to make an epic collaboration. It’s being speculated that Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro may join together for the first time on film.

And let’s just be honest here, that would be absolutely epic.

Grann’s non-fiction novel hit shelves just last week. The novel takes place in 1921 where a boy near Fairfax, Oklahoma finds the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of her head. But it doesn’t stop there, later an oil worker discovered the corpse of Charles Whitehorn. During that summer, Lizzie Burkhart (Anna’s mother) stopped breathing. It was suspected that she had been poisoned.

And it didn’t stop because there were a dozen more Osage Indians who began to pass on. They were the richest people per capita (in the world after oil was discovered beneath their land). But their deaths were quite suspicious.

In “Killers of the Flower Moon,” David Grann (a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Devil and Sherlock Holmes,” visits one of the most insane conspiracy theories in American history. He begins to do is how investigation to solve the 85-year-old crimes committed.

These murders which might number in the hundreds were so well hidden that even the families of the victims have no closure. Now the hope is that “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will aid them in coming to terms with the part of history that has remained unsolved.

The good news is DiCaprio already played Hoover in Clint Eastwood’s film back in 2011. And he might be able to take the role again with De Niro who would likely get the role of Tom White.

Well, that’s what the rumor is right now. It would be fantastic to see these guys get together in this collaboration. The book sounds intense and we’re certain they would make the film just as fantastic.

Currently, Robert De Niro and Scorsese are working on Netflix for “The Irishman. The ‘Silence’ helmer and Leonardo DiCaprio have worked together multiple times before, in movies like ‘Gangs of New York,’ ‘The Aviator,’ ‘Shutter Island’ and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ while De Niro and Scorsese, have teamed on films as ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Casino,’ ‘Raging Bull,’ ‘Taxi Driver’.

Personally, seeing them team up again would make me happy. What do you guys think about the speculation?

