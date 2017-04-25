David Henrie from Wizards of Waverly Place gets married! Check it out!

Families are forever, even when you work in the film industry.

Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place may have wrapped up a while ago but the cast and crew have become a family and those relationships never fade.

David Henrie is like a ‘big brother,’ to Selena Gomez and it made her super emotional when he got married over the weekend. But she couldn’t be happier for his new journey in life. Sel took to Instagram and shared an adorable snap. She also left a congrats for everyone to read and send their good vibes. She wrote:

“Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married. Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie! 💕” [ Selena Gomez and 13 Reasons Why cast get matching tattoos. ]

D’awww how cute, don’t you think? I love seeing people get married and start families. It’s the best feeling in the world. Life is all about love.

David Henrie even took to Instagram to share his excitement about the wedding and his new life. He wrote:

“I couldn’t be happier 🙂 marriage is the most beautiful thing. DEO GRATIAS! Link in bio for the story via @people @christineskariphotography killed it!”

Later he uploaded a cast photograph and captioned it with thankfulness and love. He wrote:

“@davidhenrie: It was truly and honor to have my whole cast come to my big day! Could be more blessed and appreciative of all that we did together… Many memories I’ll never forget and always cherish. @selenagomez @jaketaustin @comeagainjen14 @daviddeluise and @maria_cb! @christineskariphotography”

Yay, we are sending you all the love and support possible. Congrats on your marriage and we hope you have nothing but a lifetime of happiness and amazing memories David.

Blessed be.

