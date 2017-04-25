Ed Sheeran has ‘armor of enthusiasm!’ Pure talent!

Ed Sheeran just has something about his personality that is absolutely lovable. You can feel his genuine trust and love for those around him in life. It’s no surprise that he was included in Time’s 100 Most Influential List.

Taylor Swift shared a thought about Ed Sheeran and his success. She said:

“He’s protected by an impenetrable armor of enthusiasm that helps him endure any setback, letdown, or underestimation. His reaction to any idea that fails is to immediately come up with a new one.”

Seriously, the keyword is “armor of enthusiasm.”

When you have strong enthusiasm you can achieve nearly anything in this life. You just have to be ready to tackle your goals and never give up during any setbacks. If something is holding you back then you might as well found another route to the goal, right?

We’re sure that singers like Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift face challenges in their careers everyday, don’t we all? The key is always being ready to tackle new ideas, chase the dream and above all being a good person.

It’s no secret that Ed Sheeran is an absolute sweetie. And he’s beyond talented. Have you guys actually taken the time to watch his music video for “Shape of You?”

It’s put together beautifully. If you haven’t had a chance to see it, check it out below. Let us know what you think of the hit and video. What’s your favorite thing about Ed Sheeran?

Blessed be.

(Visited 16 times, 1 visits today)