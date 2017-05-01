Justin Bieber in DJ Khaled’s new music video! And he’s looking fresh!

“We’re gunna celebrate life, success and all the blessings.”

DJ Khaled just dropped his new jam “I’m The One,” featuring Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne. We’re loving the new jam and music video. Remember his break out tracks from last year? And last year’s Grammy nominated Major Key?

And we know that Justin Bieber’s fans are absolutely enjoying hearing and seeing him in this new music video. The Biebs has been working his butt off on tour, visiting fans and spending time with those who have made wishes with the Make A Wish Foundation. It’s been a little bit of time since we saw him featured in a music video and this was exciting for his family, friends and fans.

I think one of our other favorite tracks that he starred in was “Beauty and a Beat.” Justin Bieber you are killing it and we are proud of you man. Keep up the great work. If you guys haven’t seen their newest music video you can check it out below. And don’t forget to let us know what you think about the new jam? I’m ready to blast this song on the beach playing some volley ball.

It’s perfect for the summer time.

Blessed be.

DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

