Ed Sheeran and Christina Grimmie duet!

Remember this amazing duet between Christina Grimmie and Ed Sheeran? It’s a good time to celebrate and remember everything that Christina worked so hard to achieve. The moments she spent with her family, friends and fans will never be forgotten. And the times she created memories with talent like Ed Sheeran should always be remembered because music, well, it’s priceless.

