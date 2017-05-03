Miley Cyrus making new music and working on life changes!

Miley Cyrus is on Billboard Magazine’s cover this month and she’s opening up about making new music, being a country singer and staying off drugs.

The 24-year-old singer has opened up to Billboard Magazine about her new music and life changes. And it’s sounding like she’s looking to become better and better at what she does each day. It’s no secret that Miley Cyrus is a pro when it comes to creating music and visuals that will keep you wanting more.

We’re really excited to hear what she’s been working on musically. Miley opened up about wanting to “hang,” with Blake Shelton and work harder on becoming a country singer. She said:

“I’m down for hanging with Blake [Shelton]. I actually want to take ­advantage of the fact that he’s there, [because] his fans don’t really take me seriously as a ­country artist. One, I haven’t given them that music. But I’ve got a tattoo of Johnny Cash’s autograph that he gave me when I was a ­little girl that says, ‘I’m in your corner.’ Dolly Parton is my ­fucking ­godmother. The fact that ­country music fans are scared of me, that hurts me. All the ­nipple pastie shit, that’s what I did because I felt it was part of my political movement, and that got me to where I am now. I’m evolving, and I surround myself with smart people that are evolved.”

Aw, that sounds awesome. I personally think Miley Cyrus is an excellent artist that can cover almost any sound she takes on, so it’ll be great to hear any new music she throws our way, don’t you think?

Miley has even been working on a healthier lifestyle. She opened up about quitting weed and focusing her time on wanting to be “super clear and sharp.” She said:

“ I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that…I wanted to do. I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.” [ Miley Cyrus gives Ellen DeGeneres molly & hosts her show! ]

That’s what’s up girl. I remember a time in my life when drinking was a part of my daily life. It was such a great feeling to get clean and not feel so foggy. And there’s even more good news for her family, friends and fans.

Miley is working on new music and her new single “Malibu,” will be dropping next week. She said:

“This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a fuck, but right now is not a time to not give a fuck about people. I’m ­giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good — I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

Blessed be.

Miley Cyrus – The Backyard Sessions – “Jolene”

