Beyonce´ giving scholarships in celebration of Lemonade anniversary!

“My biggest thing is to teach not to focus on the aesthetic. It’s really about who you are, and the human being, that makes you beautiful.”

-Beyonce´

Beyonce´ is celebrating her one-year anniversary of Lemonade. And she’s celebrating by inspiring her family, friends and fans. The queen took to her official website and made the announcement earlier today.

“To add to the celebration of the one-year anniversary of LEMONADE, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter announces the establishment of Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident. Four scholarships will be awarded, one per college, to female incoming, current or graduate students pursuing studies in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies. The schools selected for participation are Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College. All details and application deadlines are available directly from the colleges.”

That’s absolutely amazing, don’t you think? The arts have always had to fight for the place in our schools. Art is the way most people express themselves and is vital to our development. It’s great to see that people still have passion and I’m certain these scholarship opportunities will help some lucky students.

The spokesperson from Berklee was able to confirm that the scholarship will be for $25,000 per school year. According to Berklee College a lot will come from the scholarship. They wrote:

“Berklee will award one scholarship to a current female undergraduate or graduate student in the college’s campuses in Valencia, Spain and in Boston, U.S. The Formation Scholars awards encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious, and confident. [ What did Beyonce do for her birthday? ] “We at Berklee love Beyoncé. As a singer, writer, producer, performer, and humanitarian, Beyoncé is a strong and inspiring role model for our students,” said Berklee President Roger H. Brown. “Her original all-female band included a current professor and two Berklee alumnae. Beyoncé’s support for a female student studying at the Valencia or Boston campus will have an impact on the global music industry, and further Beyoncé’s own mission of artistic excellence and innovative business practices that have made her the most compelling artist of the 21st century.” “The Formation Scholars award is a $25,000 scholarship available to female students studying music, creative arts, literature, or African American studies at the four selected institutions, which also include Spelman College, Howard University, and Parsons School of Design. Along with their applications, students must submit a short essay stating how Lemonade inspired their educational goals. All deadlines for entries will be set by the colleges, and each college will provide the application forms for candidates. Berklee recently hosted a ten-year anniversary celebration of Beyoncé’s original all-female band at the Berklee Performance Center as a part of its Signature Series programming. “

That’s what’s up. And if you’re interested in celebrating you can get to know the lemonade album songs by purchasing Beyonce lemonade album, they have an amazing box set available as well on Amazon.

Blessed be.

