2017 MTV Awards: All Time Low performs at MTV Awards!

All Time Low took the stage at the 2017 MTV awards show and they did a fabulous job. They were full of energy and didn’t have a problem getting the audience to sing with them.

When they started their second song “Dirty Laundry,” they made sure the audience joined them in singing. But they also dropped some exciting news.

“We are you all time low, thank you for having us, thank you for being here and thank you for standing in the rain. We have a new record June 2, 2017. And we have some new songs to play for you guys.”

The rain just made it that much better. Did you guys catch their performance? Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

Blessed be.

All Time Low at the MTV Awards

