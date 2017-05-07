George and Amal Clooney help save nine dogs! Check it out!

George and Amal Clooney have a lot of love for animals. The two recently made a huge donation to Camp Cocker Rescue.

It’s no secret that animal shelters are filling up daily. Many dogs are put to sleep because the lack of funds and not having a forever home. And that’s why this donation is such a huge help. George and Amal Clooney were able to donate $10,000 dollars to the California animal rescue organization so they are now able to look after nine dogs they took from a backyard breeder.

They opened up about the donation and couldn’t be happier or more thankful. They said:

“Well, you can imagine how blown away we were when we heard that a $10,000 donation was pledged to our doggies,” read the post shared on Tuesday. “Our generous donors would like to see their donation doubled by all of you, so for the month of May, every dollar you donate will be matched (up until we reach $10,000).”

It’s great to see these things happen. Animals don’t have a voice and the only way they can be heard is through our voices. That’s why they need all the support they can get and this donation will be huge in helping those nine dogs find forever homes.

The ASPCA has some facts about animals and living in shelters. They wrote:

“Approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. We estimate that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The biggest decline was in dogs (from 3.9 million to 3.3 million). Each year, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized (670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats). The number of dogs and cats euthanized in U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011. This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners. Approximately 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year (1.6 million dogs and 1.6 million cats). About 710,000 animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners. Of those, 620,000 are dogs and only 90,000 are cats.”

Here’s a huge thank you to George and Amal Clooney for their generous donation. Camp Cocker Rescue is thankful but so are your family, friends and fans.

