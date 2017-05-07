Lauren Jauregui talks woman’s rights, philanthropy and 2017!

“I am proud to be a woman. Proud that the sex between my thighs provides a strength and resilience in me that only other women can feel, that my body curves in ways that allow me to create life within me, that my entire life is filled with adversity and doubt and people questioning my intelligence and my artistic potential and my expression of myself and my virtue and honor because I am too much woman. I am proud that I get to prove them all wrong.”

This quote is so incredibly accurate and speaks to women everywhere. How can we continue to prove them all wrong, despite Trump’s appointment of so many backwards-thinking cabinet members? How do you do it on a daily basis?

-Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui recently had an interview with Vulkan Magazine and she’s opening up about woman’s rights, philanthropy, fans and what she expects to get out of the 2017 year.

It’s no secret that Lauren Jauregui has a huge opinion regarding woman’s rights and human rights all together. She opened up about what she felt is needed to overcome the imbalance in the world. And she wants to help make a plan to contribute. She said:

“I think organization and a call to action from any and every voice of influence that cares is what’s going to drive this resistance. The imbalance exists because so many people feel too oppressed to believe their voices matter. Empowering these people and reminding them of their worth and abilities to overcome this imbalance is going to be one of the strongest tools in organizing properly. Education and TRUTH over alternative facts are also huge proponents to clearing the way for light in this smoke.” [ Fifth Harmony Encourages You to be An Angel for Animals ]

Don’t you agree with that statement guys? “The Imbalance exists because so many people are afraid to voice their thoughts and opinions.”

What happened to speaking the truth? Being yourself and not being ashamed of what you believe? I think Lauren makes a good point here and something we can all do to better our world is by speaking up when we feel something is wrong and doing what’s right even if it’s hard.

And she’s even opening up about her love for philanthropy, planned parenthood, ACLU, UNICEF and A21. She said:

“Chime for Change is a beautiful cause I contribute to often, the ACLU, UNICEF, A21, Planned Parenthood; there are sooo many, wow, but those are a fe w of my favorites. I love organizations that empower children and women and work to create safe environments for them to prosper and have a proper chance at life and education. All of those organizations work tirelessly to aid so many people all over the world; it’s refreshing to lose myself on their sites. I hope to work more closely with them and build relationships so I can really get first hand involved in the work they do.”

And when it comes to the rest of her 2017 year, she’s hoping to get some self-exploration and discovery into the picture. She said:

“Self-exploration and discovery. I truly can’t explain how amazing it feels to start breathing life into myself again and to do things for myself that make me happy and feel whole. I’m excited to write more, and paint more, and read more, and exercise more, really get in tune with myself so I can start to realize the potential I see inside of myself. I’m also very excited for the new Fifth Harmony project; we’re working on an album right now where we had the opportunity to finally write a few songs, so that in itself has been an incredible start. I’m excited to see where this next chapter takes us.”

That’s awesome, it’s great to see talent get so involved in making impacts on those huge world issues that people are afraid to talk about because of judgments. It’s important o never be afraid of sharing your thoughts and opinions.

How else do changes happen? It starts with a voice.

Blessed be.

Lauren Jauregui photoshoot with Vulkan http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-07-at-10.40.51-AM.png

Lauren Jauregui photoshoot with Vulkan http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-07-at-10.40.43-AM.png

Lauren Jauregui photoshoot with Vulkan http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-07-at-10.40.36-AM.png

Lauren Jauregui photoshoot with Vulkan http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-07-at-10.40.28-AM.png

Lauren Jauregui photoshoot with Vulkan http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-07-at-10.40.21-AM.png

Lauren Jauregui photoshoot with Vulkan http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-07-at-10.40.13-AM.png Previous Image Next Image info heading info content



(Visited 26 times, 1 visits today)