MTV Movie and TV Awards celebrity bags! Win One!
Celebrity gift bags are loaded with some awesome stuff and now you have a chance to win one! Bu make sure to check out the official rules right [ HERE ].
“The Sponsor of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is OK! Magazine (“Sponsor”), 4 New York Plaza, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10004. 2. How To Enter: Beginning on 5/4/17, go to okmagazine.com/sweepstakes and follow the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Sweepstakes entry directions. All entries must be received no later than 11:59pm PST on 5/8/17. Only one internet entry per person and per e-mail address will be accepted. Subsequent attempts made by the same individual to submit multiple internet entries using multiple e-mail addresses or otherwise will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an online entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the entry. Authorized account holder is defined as the person assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses. All materials submitted become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. 3. Winner Selection / Random Drawing: One (1) winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing to be held on or about 5/15/17 from among all eligible entries that are complete. The random drawing will be conducted by representatives from Sponsor whose decisions are final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes. Odds of winning a Prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. The winner will be notified via email and/or telephone. If the winner(s) cannot be contacted within 10 days of the first attempt to notify, Sponsor will re-draw.”
Prize includes:
- 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones – Award-winning headphones meticulously designed for superior sound quality and style.
- Abella Skin Care, Inc. ColorShade – SPF 35 Tinted sunscreen lotion available in 4 tints to accommodate today’s consumer demographic. Blend wells with makeup.
- Atlantis The Palm, Dubai – Atlantis, The Palm is a unique ocean-themed resort which features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 17 hectares of waterscape amusement at Aquaventure Waterpark, all within a 46 hectare site. It is home to one of the largest marine habitats in the world, with over 65,000 marine animals. Prize includes one night stay.
- BIODERMA USA – Bioderma Sensibio H2O is a cleansing and make-up removing water that respects the fragility of sensitive skin. One bottle of Sensibio H2O is sold every 2 seconds around the world!
- BOMBATA USA Corp. – Micro Bombata Briefcase for 11 inch laptop and Tablet.
- CROTON WATCH CO – Croton has always been a family owned and operated company since its inception in 1878. We are the benchmark of quality, style, precision and value.
- El Castillo Boutique Luxury Hotel – Costa Rica – El Castillo Boutique Luxury Hotel located in South Pacific Costa Rica. One of the most spectacular ocean views in the world and winner of the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers Choice award for “Top 25 Small Hotels – Central America”. Prize includes one night stay.
- Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon – Book / Movie Tie-in.
- Hasbro Gaming
- Flip Challenge game – Based on the viral “bottle flipping challenge,” players ages 8+ can toss a bottle in the air and attempt to land it on one of the four unique Flip Challenge targets. Kids can master the 40 included trick shot challenge cards, compete with friends, or customize their very own bottle flipping games!
- Speak Out: Kids Vs. Parents Edition game – The new SPEAK OUT game will pit adults against kids ages 8+ in a hilarious mouthpiece challenge! With included kid-sized and adult-sized mouthpieces, the Speak Out: Kids Vs. Parents Edition Game will have families doubled over in laughter as each member attempts to say a whacky muffled phrase!
- Hempz – Limited Edition Yuzu & Starfruit Herbal Moisturizing and Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner are enriched with 100% Pure Natural Hemp Seed Oil and blended with a refreshing mix of essential extracts, ultra-mild cleansers and key styling benefits to help restore moisture, smoothness, shine and protect hair from heat, humidity and frizz.
- Institute Beaute – Stilettos Rx cushions the balls of your foot, decreases burning, painful pressure and cramping… No matter how high the heel!
- Lauren Hope – A sexy, slinky silhouette that instantly transforms. Whether for work, Sunday Brunch, drinks with the girls or your next date – this necklace will be the one you reach for.
- Malibu Jane Footwear – California classic sandals and footwear.
- McFadin – Handbags, luggage and accessories handmade in Texas by two sisters, Stacy and Laurie McFadin.
- Mocktails Brand Alcohol Free Cocktails – Not a cocktail and not a mixer (although you can add alcohol if you like), Mocktails is a new line of all natural drinks that presents itself like any other drink at the bar, both in taste and appearance. But don’t let this appearance or its ability to manifest the same kind of carefree fun as a boozy brunch fool you… its 100% alcohol free!
- NEW Old Spice Hydro Wash Body Wash – Wash away doubt and anxiety with NEW Hydro Wash body wash and put on your confidence suit to emerge as a new man. Hydro Wash features Old Spice’s proprietary “dual stream” formula, keeping moisturizers and cleansers separate so that the moisturizers don’t wash away with the lather before hydrating the skin.
- Raden – Raden is everything you need to seamlessly get from point A to B- an end to end experience for better travel by pairing the world’s best materials with technology.
- Rick and Morty Ripple Junction T-Shirt & FUNKO Mystery Minis – This comfy red heather shirt is a poly cotton blend that is suitable for intergalactic adventures or just scarfing down chicken nuggets. Go on adventures across the universe with Rick and Morty in a science experiment gone wrong (or gone delightfully right) where Rick has turned all your favorite characters into Mystery Minis!
- Savannah Bee Company – Savannah Bee Company is the leader in honey purity standards; any honey poured by Savannah Bee Company as a specialty varietal honey must have a minimum of 80% pollen count, which ensures that the honey exhibits the best flavor and texture possible from the blossom crop. We take pride in our honeys’ flavor and purity, so we don’t process, over-filter, or add anything at all.
- SPECTRAL.LASH EYE LASH STIMULATOR by DS LABORATORIES – Long, luxurious eyelashes have the power to transform anyone’s face for the better. Spectral.LASH from DS Laboratories is an amazing drug free formulation that is clinically proven to increase eyelash thickness and density and grow lashes up to 25 percent longer in just four weeks.
- The Sea Fire Grill – Enjoy locally sourced, contemporary American Seafood at the acclaimed Sea Fire Grill!
- Topgolf – Topgolf features fun and competitive golf games for all ages, climate-controlled playing “bays” similar to a bowling lane, an impressive food and drink menu, private spaces for groups of any size, HDTVs to watch the big game and a music selection that will make every visit feel like a party. Prize includes a Topgolf hat.
- Trapp Fragrances – The Trapp Ambiance Collection – “A bottle of perfume in every candle®”. Fill your room with fragrance while providing a pleasing ambient glow.
- Wrytewood boxed travel notes – Sophisticated and witty travel-inspired boxed notecards. Stop thinking- start writing.
**Items in photo subject to change based on availability- some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.