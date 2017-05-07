MTV Movie and TV Awards celebrity bags! Win One!

Celebrity gift bags are loaded with some awesome stuff and now you have a chance to win one! Bu make sure to check out the official rules right [ HERE ].

“The Sponsor of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is OK! Magazine (“Sponsor”), 4 New York Plaza, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10004. 2. How To Enter: Beginning on 5/4/17, go to okmagazine.com/sweepstakes and follow the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017 Sweepstakes entry directions. All entries must be received no later than 11:59pm PST on 5/8/17. Only one internet entry per person and per e-mail address will be accepted. Subsequent attempts made by the same individual to submit multiple internet entries using multiple e-mail addresses or otherwise will be disqualified. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an online entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the entry. Authorized account holder is defined as the person assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses. All materials submitted become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. 3. Winner Selection / Random Drawing: One (1) winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing to be held on or about 5/15/17 from among all eligible entries that are complete. The random drawing will be conducted by representatives from Sponsor whose decisions are final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes. Odds of winning a Prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. The winner will be notified via email and/or telephone. If the winner(s) cannot be contacted within 10 days of the first attempt to notify, Sponsor will re-draw.”

Prize includes:

Prize includes:

**Items in photo subject to change based on availability- some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.

(Visited 22 times, 1 visits today)

Related