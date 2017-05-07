Nicki Minaj helps pay students debt via Twitter!

Yep, you read that right. Nicki Minaj has been helping fans pay their student debt. What’s better than graduating from college with little to no debt?

It’s no surprise that Nicki Minaj is out helping her fans. She loves to give back to the world in positive ways and we’re pretty certain she loves her fans and appreciates all the love they send into her life.

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter after a fan asked for some help in paying down his student loan debt. And Nicki didn’t hesitate to help. All she wanted was a little proof and some good grades. She tweeted:

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” [ Nicki Minaj Visits A Philadelphia Hospital And Inspires Children To Follow Their Dreams! What An Amazing Woman! ]

That’s what’s up right there. I mean, she didn’t just take care of one students debt. She went ahead and helped out a few other people and left with the promise of helping more in a couple months. She wrote:

“Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2.“

This is amazing, she’s only one person, so it’s obvious she can’t help the whole world but this gesture just goes to show what a huge heart Nicki has and we love the fact that she is always going the extra mile to make people smile and reach their dreams.

The amount of love that pours from her heart blows me away everyday. I’m so proud of everything she’s been able to accomplish in her career, life and through helping others.

Check out the tweets below and don’t forget to let us know what you think about her gesture.

Blessed be.

