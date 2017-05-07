Spiderman: The first look at the brand new spider man clip! Category: positive celebrity May 7, 2017 11 0 SpiderMan: The first look at the brand new spider man clip! We have been waiting for this all night. Here’s your very first look at the brand-new Spiderman clip! “You’re the Spiderman!” Are you pumped?! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/v5HGLtS2Ejvxeg0L.mp4 (Visited 11 times, 1 visits today) Related Related posts: Rings trailer will bring chills this Halloween Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. celebrate anniversary! Georgia couple have wedding by hospital bedside and it’s heart warming! Trevor Moran has announced his new single “Get Me Through The Night” Related posts brought to you by Yet Another Related Posts Plugin. lauraramonique My name is Laura Monique and I'm a passionate filmmaker, director, actress and journalist. More from this Author Related Articles positive celebrity 22 0 May 7, 2017 22 0 May 7, 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards celebrity bags! Win One! positive celebrity 37 0 May 7, 2017 37 0 May 7, 2017 2017 MTV Awards: All Time Low performs at MTV Awards! positive celebrity 25 0 May 7, 2017 25 0 May 7, 2017 The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards has started!