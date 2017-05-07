The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards has started!

The hottest stars have been taking pictures on the red carpet at the MTV Awards and everyone has been looking great.

Don’t forget the many amazing things this show has brought us in the past. Everything from Kesha and Snoop Dogg smoking a joint on stage (hey it’s legal there) to Zac Efron shirtless. There’s no doubt that it’s going to be an excellent show and we can’t wait for it to get started but for now stars have started to arrive on the red carpet and they are posing for pictures.

And don’t forget that you can still watch the awards show online because MTV will be live-streaming the whole event online. We can expect some great performances by All Time Low, Bea Miller and Zara Larsson. But MTV has yet to reveal which celebrities will make appearances. But speculation has it that there will be some big names dropping by on the red carpet before making way to the venue for the main ceremony which will be broadcast on MTV!

The nominees were announced last month and we’re super excited to see who will win. Take a look at our list of all the nominees and let us know who you want to see take home the awards!

Movie of the year (Presented by Toyota C-HR)

“Beauty and the Beast”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“Get Out”

“Logan”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Best actor in a movie

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Hugh Jackman – “Logan”

Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out”

James McAvoy – “Split”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”

Show of the year

“Atlanta”

“Game of Thrones”

“Insecure”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Best actor in a show

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Emilia Clarke – “Game of Thrones”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Best kiss

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – “Empire”

Jharrel Jerome and Ashton Sanders – “Moonlight”

Dan Stevens and Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”

Best villain

Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story”

Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Allison Williams – “Get Out”

Best host

Samantha Bee – “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show”

John Oliver – “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Best documentary

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

“This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“Time: The Kalief Browder Story”

Best reality competition

“America’s Got Talent”

“The Bachelor”

“MasterChef Junior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Voice”

Best comedic performance

Will Arnett – “The Lego Batman Movie”

Adam Devine – “Workaholics”

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – “Broad City”

Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”

Seth MacFarlane – “Family Guy”

Seth Rogen – “Sausage Party”

Best hero

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Mike Colter – “Luke Cage”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Best tearjerker

(Visited 25 times, 1 visits today)