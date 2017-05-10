Zedd to perform at DAS Energi Festival 2017! Check it out!

Zedd’s music has reached millions of people around the globe. Anton Zaslavski is talented, there’s no doubt about how well he harnesses his skills and applies them to his music. Could you imagine what it would be like to work with a DJ that has endless creativity? I mean, seriously, he’s never afraid to try a new sound, he’s open to working with many artists in the music industry and he’s always looking for new projects and collaboration.

Even though all of Zedd’s tracks are damn near perfection. He’s always growing and learning. In fact, Zedd loves to work with other artists like Skrillex, Lady Gaga, Kesha, Selena Gomez and most recently Alessia Cara. The new track is called “Stay,” and it’s one of those “let’s put this on repeat and dance,” kinda songs. When he was interviewed by Rolling Stone magazine, he opened up about connecting with Skrillex. He said:

“The reason I got in touch with him is because I was working on a song. It was before “complextro,” which was a subgenre of electronic music that had a boom five or six years ago. Before that happened, I had this idea of putting a million sounds and making them connect. I was like, “Oh, I think I’ve got something no one’s done before. “I was working on the song, and randomly I saw a Skrillex remix online, and I clicked it and it was that thing but way better than I had done it. I was like, “Damn, I thought I had something no one’s ever done before!” [ DAS Energi 2017: Zedd, Knife Party, Diplo and Adventure Club announced! ]

I messaged him and was like, “Listen, dude, electronic music, the majority isn’t musical, you got it. You understand the music.” And I sent him a two-minute clip of that song that wasn’t finished. He heard it, was like, “Dude, this is so awesome, send me the full song. I’m gonna play it tonight.” “Skrillex was huge at that moment — I can’t believe he replied to me a couple minutes later. It turned out it was random: He hadn’t checked the messages for months. He checked it a minute after I sent the message, and mine popped up all the way to the top. He listened to that, biggest luck ever, and that’s how we got in touch.” Working with Lady Gaga, for example, made me learn to collaborate, because she’s a musician too. I got really lucky that every collaborator really trusted my vision, even if it was outside of their comfort zone. Echosmith doesn’t make music like what we did together. Logic doesn’t. Every single person I worked with trusted my vision, and at the point where we recorded vocals, the songs weren’t always done. Sometimes they were really raw. It was like, just trust me. I’m not gonna do anything that’s not great.”

And when it came to working with Lady Gaga he couldn’t have been more thankful. He said:

“Working with Lady Gaga, for example, made me learn to collaborate, because she’s a musician too. I got really lucky that every collaborator really trusted my vision, even if it was outside of their comfort zone. Echosmith doesn’t make music like what we did together. Logic doesn’t. Every single person I worked with trusted my vision, and at the point where we recorded vocals, the songs weren’t always done. Sometimes they were really raw. It was like, just trust me. I’m not gonna do anything that’s not great.”

And that’s literally what makes him so awesome. He believes in himself and so do other artists.

It’s awesome to see him continue to evolve as an artist. Zedd can often be seen live in Las Vegas but he’s making his way to Salt Lake City for the 2017 Das Energi Festival and EDM lovers are already planning their trip to catch him perform at The Great Saltair. If you haven’t had a chance to see DJ Zedd live then you’ve been missing out because not only is his music perfect, so are his sets.

Everything was flawless when we saw him perform last year in Salt Lake City, Utah. The lights, the drops, the energy he sends the crowd. It’s rare to find an artist you can see over and over and over without getting bored. That’s what makes this DJ Zedd one of my favorite EDM artists. And if you have yet to see him LIVE then we would totally recommend catching him in Salt Lake City for the DAS Energi Festival 2017.

The line-up has been rumored to be ‘amazing,’ and every year we attend, it’s better than the previous year. Tickets just went on sale, so why not grab some friends and take a road trip if you’re not from Utah?

Zedd – Live at Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017

