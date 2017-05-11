Zac Efron gives us a lesson on cell phones and talks dating!

Zac Efron recently had an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. And he’s opening up about life outside of his career, including his love life and what he feels more people should do before looking for that perfect relationship.

Luckily, he has a brother to ask for advice. There are few people Zac will talk to about his love life and his brother is one because he’s “really grounded.” He said:

“If I’m dating someone, one of the few people I need to weigh in on the situation is my brother. We live together, and we’re different in a lot of ways, but he’s really grounded. He lived a more normal life than I did growing up, so he’s a great barometer for me. He’ll be like, ‘Are you sure you’re happy? Is this what you really want?’ Having my little brother around is a really great thing.”

Honestly, I couldn’t imagine dating when you’re job consists of being in the lime-light day in and out. I’m certain it’s a blessing but it would be difficult sometimes, don’t you think?

Efron also opened up about ‘getting serious,’ in a relationship. He said:

“I didn’t think much about settling down until recently. Now that I’m getting closer to my 30s, I’m around some great relationships and I’ve seen expert couples at work. I’m realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.”

Who else thinks his thought process is on point? I mean, how can you take care of someone else if you aren’t happy with yourself? How can you truly love another soul with all of your being if you are not in a place where you have found your own happiness? The approach to taking care of his future and overall well-being before settling down is a great choice. It just goes to show what a mature and wonderful future husband Zac will be when he finds his perfect love.

And another action that Zac Efron likes to take is leaving his cell phone alone as often as he afford. Apparently, some people hate it but it does improve his quality of life. He said:

“I didn’t think much about settling down until recently. Now that I’m getting closer to my 30s, I’m around some great relationships and I’ve seen expert couples at work. I’m realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.”

How many freaking dates have you gone on where the person just can’t stop touching their phone? Or you get home with loved ones and spend time in the living room and everyone is surfing Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and texting instead of enjoying the present moment. Don’t you think we should be creating real memories instead of having our faces buried in our phones 99.9% of the day?

Maybe it’s just me but I should start working on touching my phone less as well. It’s a great way to start enjoying reality again.

What’s something you love about Zac Efron? We all know he’s a hottie but he’s also very talented and has a great personality. Do you have a favorite personality trait or charity that he’s taken part of because we would love to hear from you in the comments below.

Blessed be.

Zac Efron and his brother! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-11-at-3.46.23-PM.png This is the cool brother that helps Zac out when he needs it. Family is forever, right?

Zac Efron http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-11-at-3.46.10-PM.png

Zac Efron talking on set. http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-11-at-3.46.04-PM.png

Zac Efron http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-11-at-3.45.49-PM.png

Zac Efron http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-11-at-3.45.23-PM.png

Zac Efron on his phone http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-11-at-3.45.15-PM.png This rare but he's probably catching up on all those missed notifications. LOL

Zac Efron http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-11-at-3.45.03-PM.png

Zac Efron http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-11-at-3.44.53-PM.png

Zac Efron http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-11-at-3.42.50-PM.png It's just like he says "Your time is now." Don't leave what can be done TODAY for Tomorrow.

Previous Image Next Image info heading info content



(Visited 25 times, 3 visits today)