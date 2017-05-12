Ronnie Brower weight loss before and after results inspiring!

Weight loss before and after results can be so inspiring. And that’s why we are so impressed with Ronnie Brower who began dieting and working out over a four-year fitness journey.

Ronnie Brower was over 675 pounds at his heaviest and he was determined to snap that inspirational weight loss before and after picture. But it would take a lot of hard work and persistence.

Rower began working out every day. He never gave up on his goals even on the hard days. Good things happen when you don’t give up. The world sent him a friend who would soon become his wife.

Andrea Masella began following his journey and was inspired. They ended up bonding and working out together daily. The two met at the gym and started talking. And according to Andrea it was ‘love at first sight.’ She said:

“I was just really inspired by him and I thought he was super cute,” said Masella, 24. “We started talking at the gym and I hate to sound cliché but it was love at first sight.”

Even Brower personal trainer describes their love as “a match made in heaven, a storybook movie.”

Andrea Masella is a hairdresser and plans to continue working out and following a healthier path in life. They both want to inspire others to never give up because you can do anything you put in your mind.

The truth is it’s not always easy and Bowers knows that fact. He said:

“I was depressed, addicted to pills and alcohol, eating 10 double cheeseburgers or two large pizzas at a time,” Brower said. “My turning point was, my doctor told me if I kept on like this I’d be dead before I was 30. I was 28.”

Could you imagine what it would be like to get that type of news? But even then sometimes it can be hard to stay motivated and that’s why we are so proud of Ronnie Brower and Andrea. People from all over are have been looking for weight loss advice from the two.I love the way they have inspired people to never give up in their goals.

Often, weight loss can be hard to achieve and sometimes it take a toll on self-esteem. The truth is though, you’re beautiful/handsome just the way you are but if you have a goal in mind then, just know you guys, you can achieve it.

What do you guys think of the before and after results guys? What do you think of their journey? (It’s funny because my husband and I also had our first date at the gym back in 2013. We would go to work then our date would be in the cardio cinema. I truly do believe that everything happens for a reason. I went from my heaviest weight of 165 down to 116. And while it was hard, every day was worth it and we couldn’t be happier and healthier).

Weight loss is a journey but it can be a fun one as long as you have a great attitude. Check out Rower’s weight loss before and after results below. And don’t forget to let us know how inspiring this is to you in the comments below. Do you have a weight loss story to share? We would love to hear your story.

Blessed be.

Ronnie Brower weight loss before and after results inspiring! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/959.jpeg

Ronnie Brower weight loss before and after results inspiring! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/800.jpeg

Ronnie Brower weight loss before and after results inspiring! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/960-1.jpeg

Ronnie Brower weight loss before and after results inspiring! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/960.jpeg

Ronnie Brower weight loss before and after results inspiring! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-12-at-7.43.06-AM.png

Previous Image Next Image info heading info content



Ronnie’s story directed at Taylor Swift

(Visited 66 times, 16 visits today)

Related