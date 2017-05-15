Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber No. 1 in US with ‘Despacito!’

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber No. 1 in US with ‘Despacito!’

834ea230dd8487908e43f35f8c8b9d86.1000x1000x1It’s only been a few weeks since the Latin hit “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber dropped. And everyone has been loving it. In fact, they’ve been loving the new jam so much it has made it all the way to No. 1 in the United States.

Despacito has been such a hit in the majority of Spanish-speaking countries and when the Biebs heard the song while at a club in Colombia he decided it would be cool to make a remix with the original artists permission.

And pretty soon we had perfection. Congrats to Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee! You guys deserve it!

Blessed be.

 

 

 

 

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee – Despacito (Audio) ft. Justin Bieber

 

