Why Christian Bale is the most talented actor in Hollywood!

Christian Bale is an award-winning actor who has starred in many of our favorite films including, The Dark Knight, The Prestige, American Psycho, Pocahontas (Thomas voice), Batman Begins and he’s currently working Jungle book and Hostiles.

But what makes Christian Bale the most talented actor in Hollywood?

It’s the roles he has managed to land and completely nail that makes him such an amazing actor. Did you know Steven Spielberg picked him from a group of 4,000 young actors for the part of “Jim Graham,” in Empire of the Sun (1987)?

This was a World War II drama about an English boy growing up in China who ended up in a Japanese internment camp. Bale did a remarkable job and won himself the “Young Artist Award,” in the category for “Best Young Actor in a Motion Picture,” and the “National Board of Review Award for Outstanding Juvenile Performance.”

Bale was only 13-years-old when he won those awards.

Pretty soon Christian Bale was proving his range in film. He played a preppy 1980s serial killer in “American Psycho (2000).” The film was based on the book by Bret Easton Ellis. Bale was so committed to the role that he transformed himself to make sure he fit the role perfect.

He was able to develop a chiseled physique in order to properly reflect the characters love and obsession for himself. And he again changed his appearance for the film “The Machinist (2004),” where he had to lose more than 60 pounds.

It’s been speculated that his diet consisted of merely an apple and a latte a day. Now, I wouldn’t say that healthy but that’s quite the commitment for a film role, don’t you think?

Then we get to Bale play a superhero in Batman Begins (2005). And then he stepped into the role of John Connor in “Terminator Salvation.” He’s been in some of the best films, he’s always committed to his character and his range is beyond perfect because he can adapt to most characters and even cartoon voice overs.

