CEO of Apple testing out prototype for Glucose tracking on Apple Watch!

The CEO of Apple Tim Cook has been testing out a prototype glucose tracker that pairs with an Apple Watch.

According to a report from CNBC. The newest piece of technology recently was rumored about after it was speculated that Apple hired a team of biomechanical engineers to help develop this noninvasive device to help monitor the blood sugars of those with diabetes.

It’s being speculated that the team has already started tests with the tracker. The new tech is able to penetrate the skin with it’s sensors to give a glucose reading.

Tim Cook opened up to students at University of Glasgow in February about the glucose tracker. He said:

"It's mentally anguishing to stick yourself many times a day to check your blood sugar," Cook said, according to CNBC. "There is lots of hope out there that if someone has constant knowledge of what they're eating, they can instantly know what causes the response… and that they can adjust well before they become diabetic."

And taking that more than 29 million Americans suffer from diabetes this would be a cool piece of technology to own. It would help those who might be unaware of their condition and then you have those who have it and need daily monitoring.

Steve Jobs had a dream to create this device. It’s been on Apple’s to-do list for the last five years and the technique might be a challenge, we know that Apple will be able to pull it off and better many lives through this new technology that pairs to the Apple Watch.

