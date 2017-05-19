Linkin Park: ‘One More Light’ just dropped! Listen now!

Linkin Park just dropped their new album One More Light, just dropped and we are already blasting it in the studio.

The 10-track album is packed with addicting tracks made by Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn.

Mike opened up about the album before it dropped. He said:

“Once the album comes out and people see it live I think that they’ll be provided with so much more context,” Mike recently stated about the album. “Just hearing any song, like ‘Heavy’, is just one piece of the whole. That said, though, if the only thing you want to listen to is ESP guitars through a rectifier amp then this is not the album for you. Come to a show, though, because there are songs in the set which are for you! This is not your album, though.”

You can stream the album on Spotify. Let us know if you have a favorite track in the comments below.

Blessed be.

