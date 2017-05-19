Play Softball with Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet & David Koechner!

Children’s cancer is horrible and unfortunately it’s becoming a more common illness among adults, young babies and children. But ther’es some good news, the world hasn’t stopped fighting back. And we will eventually kick cancers butt.

We just have to keep taking action and that’s exactly what Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner are doing at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2017 on June 23 and 24th.

The event has taken place every year and always does a fantastic job at raising money for cancer patients. Big Slick Celebrity Weekend earned an event record of $1.3 million dollars last year. And it’s time to beat the record again.

All you have to do is visit Omaze.com and sign up with your email to enter. And if you’re chosen you and a friend will:

Play in the Big Slick Celebrity Softball Tournament with Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner

Watch a Kansas City Royals game from the Hall of Fame suite

Score VIP access to two days of exciting events at Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Get flown out and put up in a 4-star hotel

And you can increase you chances of winning by making a small-donation.

In the past we’ve seen some amazing talent join in on helping make a difference in the world of Cancer including Adam Scott, Chris Daughtry, David Cook, Selena Gomez, George Wendt, Ian Gomez, Hillarie Burton, Haley Joel Osment, James Marsden, John Hodgman, James Van Der Beek, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Josh Hopkins and so many more amazing talent and faces!

About Children’s Mercy in Kansas City

Children’s Mercy, located in Kansas City, MO, is one of the nation’s top pediatric medical centers. The 367-bed, not-for-profit hospital provides care for children from birth through the age of 21, and is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of “America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Cancer Center’s mission is to help improve the physical and emotional wellbeing of children with cancer and their families. With 28 pediatric oncologists on staff, the Center provides comprehensive care to nearly 2,000 children each year with childhood cancers, sickle cell disease, hemophilia and other blood disorders. At any given time, the Center—recognized nationally for meeting the highest standard for cancer care—is participating in nearly 100 clinical trials.

Are you ready?

“Hey slugger. We hope you’ve been practicing your pitch, because Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner are gearing up for Big Slick Celebrity Weekend’s softball tournament, and you’re playing with them… plus 30 of their closest famous friends. Pick your team (peer pressure guaranteed) then join your teammates out on the field. Afterwards, head to your suite for the Kansas City Royals game, and see how the big boys play. And the fun doesn’t stop there. You and your guest are getting all-access to a weekend full of star-studded events, including spectator passes for the Big Slick Celebrity Bowling Tournament and VIP tickets to the exclusive Big Slick Party and Auction. Seriously, this couldn’t be any cooler. Flights and hotel included.”

Get ready because it could be you making a difference and enjoying your time on the field.

