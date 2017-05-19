The cutest pregnancy announcement and reaction ever!

Don’t you absolutely love it when couples come up with cute ways to announce their pregnancy?

That’s exactly what Mason and Ashley did for their mother Wendy during a game of MadGab. During the round Wendy would read out all the cards but the secret was the soon to be parents slipped some of their own MadGab cards into the pile.

It took a second but eventually Wendy figured out she was going to be a new baby would be coming into their lives. And her reaction was absolutely perfect.

Check it out right here on positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news.

Blessed be!

MadGab Pregnancy Announcement with Grandma Wendy

