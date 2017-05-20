Harry Styles duet with Stevie Nicks!

Harry Styles had one of the “best nights,” of his life last night and it’s because of Stevie Nicks!

The talented “Sign of the Times,” singer teamed up with Stevie Nicks for a few duets including “Two Ghosts,” “Landslide,” and “Leather and Lace.”

Styles opened up about the experience. He said:

"Yup, definitely the best night of my life," Harry was heard saying during his concert."

Check out the performance below. Do you guys have any favorite celebrity duets? Sound off!

Blessed be.

