Justin Bieber gives away free tickets and play soccer with fans!

Justin Bieber knows how to make his fans smile.

Just last week while in Mumbai, India for his tour, Justin went the extra mile and walked on a school bus filled with children.

What his motive? He loves kids and he loves to make them smile. After all, these are memories these kiddos will never forget.

“Remember that time Justin Bieber got on our school bus when were 6-years-old?” [ Justin Bieber leads people to Christ on his Purpose Tour! ]

Yeah, that’s one amazing memory, don’t you agree?

J-dawg even played soccer with some of the local boys in the streets. And he looked like he was having a fantastic time. But he didn’t stop the good vibes.

Beiber was able to give away free tickets and set up a special lounge for them with food and beverages before the show.

The love he has for his fans has always been strong and I don’t think that’s ever going to change. Check out the pictures below!

Blessed be.

Justin Bieber in India playing soccer and visiting his young fans!

Justin Bieber playing soccer in India! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-20-at-12.47.05-PM.png

Justin Bieber on a school bus in India! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-20-at-12.40.23-PM.png

Justin Bieber on a school bus in India! http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-20-at-12.40.11-PM.png Previous Image Next Image info heading info content



