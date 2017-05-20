Selena Gomez reminds us to love our parents.

A relationship with your mother is important and sometimes people forget just how important their parents should be in their lives. But not Selena Gomez.

The beautiful lady left us with some insight into her relationship and love for her mom before Mother’s Day this year. And we couldn’t be happier to see the huge smile on her face (my mom gives me the same smile).

Loving you’re parents regardless of how busy you are in life is showing that you care. It only takes two minutes to let your parents know that you care and it shouldn’t only be on Mother’s Day, never forget it.

Selena uploaded this adorable picture of the two and left a loving caption. She wrote:

“@selenagomez As the new face of @Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalize this bag for my Momma (that I’m pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow). This is a very common exchange between the two of us. Happy (early) Mother’s Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence.”

After looking at the picture and seeing the happiness in both of their faces, I couldn’t help but be reminded the importance of family. What’s something you guys love about your parents? Are you thankful for anything in particular? Let us know in the comments below!

Blessed be.

