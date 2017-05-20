Taylor Swift Makes Fan Burst Into Tears

Everyone knows that Taylor loves her fans, especially after last month’s gesture where she delivered gifts to several of her fans. However, one of the gifts was more than you can imagine. Taylor Swift superfan, Rebekah Bortniker, received in addition to other gifts such as a necklace and a painting by the pop star, a check for $1,989 to help her pay off her student loans. In the video Rebekah is already choking up when she reads the letter from Taylor Swift but when she realizes what the pop star had done, she breaks out into tears. Rebekah was speechless, and it really shows what an amazing person Taylor Swift is. She really does care about her fans, more so than many celebrities, and is willing to go the extra mile to help her fans, as they have helped change her life immensely as well.

In addition to the amazing gesture of love last month, Taylor is well known for giving back and helping many charities. In 2012, Michelle Obama awarded Taylor with the Big Help Award for her dedication and inspiring actions. Taylor has donated several hundred thousand dollars to helping children with arts and education, promoting creativity, literacy, and even helping compensate amazing teachers who barely make enough money to live on. She is a stand out for peace and love, supporting the LGBT community and standing against bullying. Taylor said in an interview with Seventeen, “never to judge others based on whom they love, what color their skin is, or their religion.” Her hit song, ”Mean”, was dedicated to stop bullying across the world. Taylor is such an inspiration and I cannot think of a better idol for today’s young people.

Blessed be.

Taylor Swift – Blank Space

