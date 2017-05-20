Zedd and Alessia Cara to perform on ‘The Voice.’

Zedd and Alessia Cara are still on the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. And it’s no surprise that “The Voice” has reached out to them for a LIVE performance.

It’s being speculated that “The Voice” also reached out to other talented artists including, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Jesse Larson, Little Big Town, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Gladys Knight, Vanessa Ferguson, TSoul and Rascal Flatts.

You can be sure to catch the season finale of NBC’s “The Voice,” on Thursday.

We look forward to seeing Zedd and Alessia Cara perform on “The Voice,” they make a great team!

Blessed be.

Zedd, Alessia Cara – Stay (Lyric Video)

