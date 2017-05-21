BTS looking great at the Billboard Music Awards!

BTS (Bangtan Boys) are truly an adorable band and they have been enjoying themselves at the Billboard Music Awards. They have been nominated for “Top Social Star,” at tonight’s awards.

And if you’re not familiar with them yet, no worries you’re going to be seeing a lot more of BTS because they are amazing.

They have an amazing fan base that supports them a lot. The love has been never-ending on Twitter and we’re excited to see them take home their award. They have worked very hard in building their reputation and they produce music that speaks to people all over the world.

It’s relatable and their jams are unique and catchy.

And if you haven’t seen them dance then check out some of their YouTube videos because they are insanely talented!

BTS your fans are amazing, we love how committed and loving they are, anyone who is reading this that loves BTS, you rock!

Blessed be!

BTS YouTube, [MV] BTS(방탄소년단) _ FIRE (불타오르네)

BTS at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-21-at-6.06.59-PM.png

BTS at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-21-at-6.08.58-PM.png

BTS at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-21-at-6.09.03-PM.png

BTS at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-21-at-6.09.09-PM.png

