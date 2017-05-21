Celine Dion blows us away with Billboard Music Awards 2017 Performance!

Celine Dion took the stage and performed her hit song “My Heart Will Go On,” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and it was breath-taking for (probably) everyone who watched her performance.

The Grammy-winning singer sang the song as a way to mark her 20th anniversary of the movie Titanic. The hit song “My Heart Will Go One,” was featured in the film in 1997.

Celine Dion was emotional after the performance but in all the best ways possible and the audience couldn’t help but give her a standing ovation.

I bet it feels amazing to have that connection with the audience. Check out the performance below and let us know what you thought of Celine’s performance in the comments below.

Blessed be.

