Hailee Steinfeld takes home Top Covered Artist Award!

Haliee Steinfeld looked gorgeous on the magenta carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. The event was held at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday (May 21, 2017) in Las Vegas.

The gorgeous lady won Top Covered Artist award just before the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ceremony began and she was very excited and thankful for the award. And just wanted to thank her fans. She said:

“Give it up for my fans, that’s who got this for me. That’s insane, I don’t even know what to say,” she said. “It’s such a huge deal. It’s so crazy, because I always feel like social media is such a great way of connecting with them. I see them every day and I hear them every day, and I appreciate them so much and don’t even know how to thank them.”

That’s so sweet and here’s a huge ‘congrsts,’ to you Hailee Steinfeld. You absolutely deserve it.

Blessed be.

