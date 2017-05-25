Ariana Grande suspends tour and leaves statement!

Ariana Grande has decided to suspend her Dangerous Woman tour after the horrifying attack in Manchester, England earlier this week.

The singer and her team have released a statement. They said:

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland.” They added, “We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.” [ Ariana Grande inspires the world to love more, worry less and ignore bullies! ]

The attack on Manchester, England was an attack nobody ever expected. The stadium was filled with young children and their siblings, mothers and fathers just looking for a bonding experience.

We are sending our love to the families effected by the horrific attacked. And we are also sending love to Ariana and her team.

Blessed be.

Raw Video: Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester Arena

(Visited 42 times, 42 visits today)