Pictures of Justin Bieber changing the world for the better!
“I just want to be the biggest artist that I can be, and I want to make a difference. I feel like Michael (Jackson) made a difference with everything that he did. He was so charitable and just always on-point. I just want to be where is, as an artist.”
-Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber always looks to make a positive difference in this world.
The best people in this world are those that want to make positive changes. It’s the people in this world who are willing to take a stand and help change the world for the better that make me smile. And we have a lot respect for those who lead busy lives and still manage to make changes.
Here are some pictures of Justin Bieber changing the world for the better. And don’t forget, you don’t have to be a “celebrity,” to make a difference. There are so many places in our very own towns that need some support, whether that be volunteering a few hours a week to help out or once a month, you’re still making a difference. And that’s what we were put here to focus on. Love. Giving back to those around us is the best feeling in the world, don’t you think?
Blessed be.
“I have long been a fan of UNICEF’s work, and it is my privilege to be able to support the organization as they respond to the needs of all who have been affected by Typhoon Haiyan, now and into the future.”
Pictures of Justin Bieber building schools in Guatemala