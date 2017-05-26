Pictures of Justin Bieber changing the world for the better!

“I just want to be the biggest artist that I can be, and I want to make a difference. I feel like Michael (Jackson) made a difference with everything that he did. He was so charitable and just always on-point. I just want to be where is, as an artist.”

-Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber always looks to make a positive difference in this world.

The best people in this world are those that want to make positive changes. It’s the people in this world who are willing to take a stand and help change the world for the better that make me smile. And we have a lot respect for those who lead busy lives and still manage to make changes.

Here are some pictures of Justin Bieber changing the world for the better. And don’t forget, you don’t have to be a “celebrity,” to make a difference. There are so many places in our very own towns that need some support, whether that be volunteering a few hours a week to help out or once a month, you’re still making a difference. And that’s what we were put here to focus on. Love. Giving back to those around us is the best feeling in the world, don’t you think?

Blessed be.

Pictures of Justin Bieber changing the world for the better!

Pictures of Justin Bieber with http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-26-at-11.02.18-AM.png

Pictures of Justin Bieber in the Philippines. http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-26-at-10.50.38-AM.png “I have long been a fan of UNICEF’s work, and it is my privilege to be able to support the organization as they respond to the needs of all who have been affected by Typhoon Haiyan, now and into the future.”

Pictures of Justin Bieber building schools in Guatemala http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-26-at-11.01.02-AM.png "It isn’t about me, it’s about the kids, plain and simple. I’m sharing this story in hopes that the world will help me end the education crisis.”

PIctures of Justin Bieber giving away gifts for Christmas http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-26-at-11.01.20-AM.png “I remember growing up with not a lot. I wanna make sure each and every one of you has a great Christmas.”

Pictures of Justin Bieber who is a Make-A-Wish Record Holder http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-26-at-11.01.27-AM.png Justin Bieber has granted over 200 wishes via Make-A-Wish. And the majority of these wishes were granted without cameras around because it wasn't about attention for Justin. He is so sweet.

Pictures of Justin Bieber launching "Shots App," for anti-bullying http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-26-at-11.01.38-AM.png Justin Bieber wanted to make a difference and stop bullying with his Shots app.

Pictures of Justin Bieber giving to Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada as part of his Believe Charity Drive. http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-26-at-11.01.47-AM.png Pure love. Previous Image Next Image info heading info content



(Visited 29 times, 2 visits today)