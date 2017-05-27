Machester Terror Attack : Ariana Grande pens heartwarming letter to her family, friends and fans!

Nobody would have expected a terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester. The attack against innocent children and their families just trying to create some memories is absolutely heart breaking and has left many of us speechless.

But Ariana Grande isn’t going to let these terrorists instill fear into her heart and she’s ready to help make a difference. She opened up on Twitter with a letter directed to her family, friends and fans. She wrote:

“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out.” And she’s right, the terror attacks are meant to instill fear into our hearts and to destroy any hope of having a normal and happy life but it’s our choice how we let this effect us. We must stay positive and never let them win with control over our emotional and physical freedom. She continued: [ Ariana Grande inspires the world to love more, worry less and ignore bullies! ] “I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know.The compassion, kindness, love strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened on Monday. YOU are the opposite. I am sorry for the pain and fear you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing. We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil. We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win. I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me. Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before. I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed. From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A pace for the to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. To meet their friends they’ve made online. To express themselves. This will not change that. When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd. Thousands of people, incredibly different, all there for the same reason, music. Music something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, y fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life. Ari”

Twenty-two people who included children were murdered Monday after a suicide bomber detonated his bomb just outside of the concert hall. Grande had just wrapped up her performance. Several dozen were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Grande did verify when she would return for the benefit concert, but said that she would give her fans all of the details as soon as she has them.

The fact that Ariana Grande is brave enough to get back out there and help raise money to help the victims of the Manchester terror attack is phenomenal. A lot of people may think “oh she doesn’t care because she has money,” well, you’re wrong because she does care and she’s a loving woman with a heart of gold.

We are proud of everyone who has managed to stay strong and become one together. These terror attacks are truly not a part of how we work and they are very real and they can be scary but they want to plant fear into our hearts. We on the other hand cannot let this that happen because we are stronger than we were a day ago, right?

What do you guys think about Ariana Grande and her choice to help raise money for the victims families? Send your positive vibes and love in the comments below.

stay safe and blessed be.

Ariana Grande Manchester attack. http://laura.productions/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Screen-Shot-2017-05-27-at-9.23.31-AM-1.png

Ariana Grande – One Last Time (DWT Manchester Live) [Multicam]

