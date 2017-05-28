Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie tweets out to victims of Manchester tragedy.

Frankie Grande has tweeted out to the victims of the Manchester bombing after his sister’s (Ariana Grande) performance last week.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Twitter and paid tribute to the 22 lives lost outside of Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester.

“My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester,” Frankie started his series of tweets. “I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can’t allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear, but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowerment,” [ Machester Terror Attack : Ariana Grande pens heartwarming letter to her family, friends and fans! ]

It’s truly heart-breaking that this bombing took place at all. But there are still good people in the world. And even though Ari and her team have been busy with the tour they are still reaching out to help by throwing a benefit concert.

The event will be held to help raise money and honor those who were lost in the Manchester bombing.

Blessed be.

