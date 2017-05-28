Selena Gomez dishes updates about Season 2 of ‘13 Reasons Why’

13 Reasons Why sent a very strong message out to all of it’s viewers. And it’s one of those messages that people need to start taking more serious.

Selena Gomez didn’t expect the show to be so “loud,” in raising awareness.

The message of suicide and raising awareness is important now more than ever because suicide has been on the rise. And it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Bullying, breakups and hard times in general are some of the main reasons why people take their lives.

Selena Gomez opened up to in a recent interview with a Seattle-based radio station Movin 92.5 about Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. She said:

“I’m so excited for season two. I think it’s going to be so exciting because you know, I didn’t expect the first to be as loud if you will? I didn’t expect it to have the reaction that it did. It was amazing, and it was complicated, and there was a lot of stuff that came with it, and I understood what that meant.”

She also opened up about how hard the writers have been working. She said:

“I was in the writers’ room the other day, and they’re working so hard, and it’s going to come together. I was sitting there at the table, like, Wait, what happened? Almost like freaking out. I’m so excited. It’s going to be great,” she stated.

I know we are all super excited to see the outcome in season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. But as we wait, let’s remember to spread happiness and words of positivity because you never know what someone is going through in life.

Blessed be.

13 Reasons Why trailer

