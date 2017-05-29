9 Facts you didn’t know about Niall Horan!

Niall Horan has such an awesome personality and he’s getting ready to release a debut solo album.

The Irish hottie had a great interview with Billboard magazine regarding his life and it’s super informative. He opened up about his music, current relationship and touched on people he dated in the past like Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. He even opened up about the types of women he finds attractive.

Niall loves playing for a room of 500 people or less.

He said, “Playing for, like, 500 people. What more do you want? I’ve had some good moments with screaming ­teenagers, but I like when the room is completely dead. It’s a ­different kind of respect. People are actually listening.”

Niall reveals that sometimes he feels “naked” without the 1D boys around.

He said, “Every now and then you’re like, ‘F–kin’ hell, where is everyone?’ You’re sitting in an airport lounge, they call you for a plane, and you don’t stand up initially because you’re waiting on ­everyone else, you know? ‘Oh, Louis’ll be back from the toilet in a minute.”

Niall believes nothing he does will be as big as One Direction.

He said, “I have loads of songs, but now that I’ve heard what we’ve done, I realize the rest are sh-t. Nothing I do will be as big as One Direction, but I have to try at least to get somewhere near it.”

Niall will drop everything if there is a chance to reunite the band again.

He said, “I told my ­managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, f–k what I’m doing. I don’t give a shit if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that.” However, he confirms, “we haven’t even had a ­conversation about how long we think the break will be.”

Niall has gotten some pretty good advice from his friend Justin Bieber.

He said, “Bieber told me that you never really know when you’re finished [with an album]. He thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got ‘Love Yourself’ at the last minute. I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run ’cause I was writin’ crap stuff up until then.”

Niall hangs out with Freddie Tomlinson and Louis Tomlinson all the time.

He said, “I see Louis and [his son] little Freddie all the time. He lives around the corner from me [in Los Angeles],”

Niall will always have respect for Simon Cowell.

He said, “We’ll always have mutual respect. When we get back to the band, he’ll be at the forefront again. When it will be, I don’t know. I ­prefer not to do it after I’m 40. I’d prefer the next few years.”

Niall has all the love for his exes Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding.

He said, “Selena is the ­perfect role model for young girls. It takes balls to go in front of the world and share your problems.”About Ellie, Niall revealed, “We always have a great laugh.” Niall stated he’s only been in love twice and about his perfect girl. He said, “I think I got a type, anyway. Dark hair, dark eyes. Someone I can see as a friend. At the moment, I’m enjoying being 23. I only get one go at me 20s. I’d like to give it me best go. I’m happy to go home alone on a Saturday night, drink and watch football.”

That’s what I call ending a relationship with the same respect you started it with, don’t you think that’s how we should go about ending relationships?

